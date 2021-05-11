BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Announces Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,377. The stock has a market cap of $284.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.