Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $40.43 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $40.43 million and $1.35 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 101,861,203 coins and its circulating supply is 32,207,344 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

