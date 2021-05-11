Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.09. 10,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

