Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last quarter.
Shares of BLI stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
