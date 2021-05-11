Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 125,489.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 252,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 252,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

