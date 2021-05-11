Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

BYND opened at $107.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.44. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $103.16 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

