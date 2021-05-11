Bifrost (BFC) Price Hits $0.0851 on Top Exchanges

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

