Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Bill.com stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -273.21. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $22,538,183. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit