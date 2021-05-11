Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Bill.com stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -273.21. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $22,538,183. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

