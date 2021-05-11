Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $383.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TECH stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.54. 170,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.94. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

