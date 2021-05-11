BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCRX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

BCRX stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 263,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,233 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 663.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

