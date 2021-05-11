Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

BHVN stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. 10,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,902. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 260.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 282.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

