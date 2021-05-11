Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.

BHVN stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

