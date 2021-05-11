BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0320

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $727,881.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

