Bioventus (BVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.
Shares of BVS stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.
In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
