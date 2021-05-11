Bioventus (BVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Bioventus has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

