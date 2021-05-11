BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 19,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

