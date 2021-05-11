Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

