Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Volume of $564,379.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $47.86 or 0.00084468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $21.54 million and $564,379.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

