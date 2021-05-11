Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $438.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

