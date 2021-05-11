Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $150.86 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $6.50 or 0.00011656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $150.86 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 139.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00052434 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

