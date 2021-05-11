Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

BKI opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

