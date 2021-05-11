BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.09.

Shares of BL opened at $103.90 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

