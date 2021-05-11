BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

