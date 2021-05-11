BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.