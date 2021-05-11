BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.