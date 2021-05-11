BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:MHN opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.