BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE BUI opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.