BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE BUI opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
