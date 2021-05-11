Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $27.66. Blink Charging shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 20,192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.