BLOCKv Price Up 5.1% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $594,952.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.91 or 0.00786063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.91 or 0.09259140 BTC.

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

