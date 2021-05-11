Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 17,053 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the typical volume of 1,168 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

