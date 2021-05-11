Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

BVH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 43,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,834. The firm has a market cap of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

