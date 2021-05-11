Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 4,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

