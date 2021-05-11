BMO Capital Markets Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

GWO stock opened at C$36.46 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last ninety days.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

