BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

