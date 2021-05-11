BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
