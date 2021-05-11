BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.96.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
