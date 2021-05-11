Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 420,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIFI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

