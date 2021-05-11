Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

