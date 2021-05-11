Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $75.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

