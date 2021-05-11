Bondly Price Reaches $0.34 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and $1.91 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

