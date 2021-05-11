Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

