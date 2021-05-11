Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRLXF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

BRLXF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.79. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Boralex has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

