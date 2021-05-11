Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $49.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BRLXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Boralex has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

