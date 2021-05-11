Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.56.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$35.62. 359,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

