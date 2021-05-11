Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

EPAY stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.88, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $9,158,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 420,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

