Bray Capital Advisors Buys 10,700 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after buying an additional 1,964,032 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85,344.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 332,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

