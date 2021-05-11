Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit