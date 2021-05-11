Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €76.76 ($90.31) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.63. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.