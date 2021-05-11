Brian Robie Hedges Sells 40,200 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.20 and a 1-year high of C$32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.88.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.