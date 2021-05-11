Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $27.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the lowest is $26.87 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 69,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,708. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

