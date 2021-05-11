Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $62.87 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,195 shares of company stock worth $20,126,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

