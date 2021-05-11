Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

