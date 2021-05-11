BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

