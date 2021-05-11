BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

