BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,048 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

